HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

