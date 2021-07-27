HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 11,993 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

