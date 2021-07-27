HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

