HRT Financial LP Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

