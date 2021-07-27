HRT Financial LP Invests $397,000 in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 320,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $5,128,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $4,431,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLL opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

