HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.45% of Taoping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Taoping during the first quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Taoping by 362.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Taoping Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

