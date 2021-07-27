Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.15. 260,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $201.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.