Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.646-4.730 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $194.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.75. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

