Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BOSSY stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

