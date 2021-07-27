Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.