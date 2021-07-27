HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $39.28

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.28, but opened at $37.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.