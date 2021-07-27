HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $39.28

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.28, but opened at $37.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 996 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
