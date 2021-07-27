IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.70.

IMG stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

