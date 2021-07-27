IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMG. TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.70.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.27 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.