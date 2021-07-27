Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given a $48.68 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBDRY. HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

