IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of IDACORP worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 161.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 240,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $11,126,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDA opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

