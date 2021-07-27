IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.63. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

