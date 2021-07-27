IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.75.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$43.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.88 and a 52 week high of C$45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.33.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

