IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,004 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up about 4.7% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 1.18% of IHS Markit worth $481,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.94. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.