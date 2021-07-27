IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.81.

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

