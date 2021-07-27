Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 97,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $216.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.04. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

