Incent Price Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Incent has a total market cap of $819,297.25 and $20.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00130005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.58 or 1.00368826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.00833550 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.