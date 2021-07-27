Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

