Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 117,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

