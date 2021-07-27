InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

