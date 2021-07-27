(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of (INGA) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

