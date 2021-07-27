Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.60% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

