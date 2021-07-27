Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.49

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 12676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

