Insider Buying: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $378.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.70. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
