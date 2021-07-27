Insider Buying: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $378.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.70. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

