Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells 5,920 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $36,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,848.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $2,767,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,042,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

