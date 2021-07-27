Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Workiva stock opened at $131.82 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

