Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $4,391.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,363,922 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

