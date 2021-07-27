Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 67.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.