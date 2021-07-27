Insula Price Hits $0.58 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Insula has a market cap of $560,679.98 and approximately $343.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insula has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00237038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00750855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,123 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars.

