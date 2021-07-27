INT (INT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, INT has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00075160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.30 or 0.00806128 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

