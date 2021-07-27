Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.49.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $32.91 on Monday. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

