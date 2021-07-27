Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $32.91 on Monday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.