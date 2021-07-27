Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

