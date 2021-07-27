International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,577. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

