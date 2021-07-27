InterRent REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$43.05 million during the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

