Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG opened at $966.10 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $987.27. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $892.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $995,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

