Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF comprises 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000.

PDN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.63.

