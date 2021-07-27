Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 11.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $35,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6,197.2% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 884,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after purchasing an additional 870,638 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,641,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,354,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,611,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.