Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER)

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,879 put options on the company. This is an increase of 666% compared to the average volume of 1,029 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA CPER opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. United States Copper Index Fund has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPER. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 958.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

