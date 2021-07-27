Investors Buy Large Volume of Ajax I Call Options (NYSE:AJAX)

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,908 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,590% compared to the typical volume of 133 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJAX. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the first quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ajax I during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ajax I by 100.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJAX opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Ajax I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

