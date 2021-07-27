IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.92.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.