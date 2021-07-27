IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.290-3.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

Shares of IQV traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.05. 50,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.84.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.