IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.290-3.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.
Shares of IQV traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.05. 50,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.