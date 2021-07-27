iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRBT opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

