iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,877 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

