iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40.

