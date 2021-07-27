iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,067.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56.

